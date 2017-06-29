HYDERABAD : State government’s non-gazetted officers (TNGOs) and gazetted officers (TGOs) want government to see that the ‘open category’ quota in state-level cadre posts be restricted to 20 percent. And, they want the abolition of the 60:40 local and non-local reservation in view of the zonal system being scrapped soon.



Chief secretary SP Singh held the first meeting with TNGOs and TGOs at the Secretariat here on Wednesday on scrapping of the zonal system. The employees supported the introduction of a two-tier system as it would enable even employees from Adilabad district to get equal opportunities. Speaking to reporters later, TNGO state president Karam Ravinder Reddy said disparities existed in deciding the district, zonal and state cadre posts. Reddy wanted the government to make all the posts up to the level of the superintendent as district posts and all other posts above the superintendent cadre as state posts.



TGOs president V Mamatha said existing employees would not be affected in the matter of promotions and transfers by scrapping of the zonal system. However, sources said, there are now 65,000 posts in zonal and multi-zonal cadres in Telangana. Of them, 35,000 posts will be converted as district posts and 30,000 as state-cadre posts.