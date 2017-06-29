In this file photo, Finance minister Etela Rajender speaks at the awareness meet on GST in Hyderabad on Thursday (Photo: Sayantan Ghosh | Express Photo Service)

HYDERABAD: Finance Minister Etala Rajender and commercial taxes department’s principal secretary Somesh Kumar will represent TS when prime minister Modi will roll out GST in the Central Hall of Parliament at midnight on June 30.



The state government is expected to garner Rs 20,000 crores annually through GST in the state. “We are fully prepared for the launch of GST,” the principal secretary said and assured that officers would assist traders in filing the returns.



In an interview with Express, state government’s principal secretary (CT) Somesh Kumar spoke on several crucial issues pertaining to GST and TS, and also explained the state’s preparedness for GST’s roll-out.

Here are a few excerpts:

GST will be launched at midnight on June 30. How is the state prepared for it?

The state government is fully prepared. All our staff and dealers have been trained. Our and GST systems have been synchronised. We have conducted more than 150 awareness campaigns. There is still 50 days’ time for the first payment of GST by dealers. The first return will be filed by dealers on August 10 and the first payment will be made on August 20.

We will help dealers prepare the documents in the next 50 days.



Will the commercial taxes department be renamed?

There is no such proposal now. Even after the introduction of VAT, the department’s name remained commercial taxes. Where is the need for GST department? We have to collect VAT on petrol, liquor.

Dealers or traders will have problems initially. What will the department do?

They might do genuine mistakes initially. We will give them two months’ time to fall in line. We will not harass them but support them fully. This is the message we are giving to traders.

Will the CT check-posts continue?

All the 14 check-posts of the commercial taxes department will be closed. We will deploy mobile teams for random checks.

What is your advice to traders who fear double taxation on old stocks?

The traders should close their stock registers on June 30 and file returns in the next 10 days. Whatever taxes, including VAT and central excise, they paid on stocks purchased before June 30 will be adjusted in GST.