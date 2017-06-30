HYDERABAD: Telangana government has, over the years turned a blind eye to the business of education practiced by private junior colleges providing hostels to students. There are 500 private junior colleges in Telangana that provide hostel facilities for their students and almost half of them belong to two well- known corporate junior college groups.

However, these residential private junior colleges fall in the gray zone. As per rules, private colleges should apply to the Commissioner of Intermediate Education for establishing a College Attached Hostel (CAH). There are only around 50 private junior colleges in TS which have a CAH with government permission. All these permissions were granted in erstwhile AP with Government Orders.



The 500 private junior colleges that have hostels without permission continue to exist as they claim that the hostels are run by students and not by the college management. However, college managements run the show and make rules in the hostels. This was visible in two separate incidents this year wherein students went on a rampage in the hostel.



Dr. P Madhusudhan Reddy, President of Government Junior Lecturers Association, TS says, “There is an urgent need for the government to bring in rules to regulate functioning private junior college hostels. Thousands of adolescents stay in these hostels where they are confined for long hours every day, their freedom is restricted.”