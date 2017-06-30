MAHBUBNAGAR/WARANGAL: The administration of erstwhile Mahbubnagar is gearing up to implement the much touted Goods Services Tax Act. The administration has identified the total number of businesses in their limits and issued special ID cards to them.

In Mahbubnagar circle limits, a total of 2,904 traders were identified by the authorities. Of this, a total of 2,741 entrepreneurs have registered their names with authorities and obtained ID cards.

A total of 163 traders have applied for the ID cards under the GST and a total of 513 traders have not yet applied for the same.

In Jogulamba Gadwal circle, a total of 3,494 businessmen have been identified by the authorities. Of this, a total of 3,126 traders have obtained ID cards.

As many as 2,368 traders have applied for the ID cards and a total of 758 traders have not yet applied for the same.

Moreover, in Jadcherla circle, the officials have identified a total of 3,541 traders. Of them, a total of 3,253 have got ID cards and a total of 308 are yet to get the ID cards.

Meanwhile, in Warangal migration of traders from to GST regime is moving at a brisk pace.

In erstwhile Warangal, against total 25,647 traders registered under Value Added Tax and Turn Over Tax system, 20,753 have already migrated to GST.

In Karimnagar, over 82 per cent traders have migrated to GST and the rest are in the process.

Out of 8,441 dealers in Khammam, 6,838 dealers have migrated to GST.