HYDERABAD: While refusing to pass any interim order at this stage, the High Court on Thursday issued notices to Telangana Discoms, Transco and Genco and the government seeking their response within four weeks on a PIL which challenged the authorities’ decision to absorb outsourced personnel working under contractors.



The division bench was dealing with PIL filed by M Sravan Kumar, an unemployed engineering graduate from Warangal district, seeking suspension of the proceedings to absorb outsourced persons to fill 23,699 regular posts of assistant engineers/sub-engineers down to unskilled workers. G Vidyasagar, appearing for the companies, said the dispute was pending before the labour commissioner and a lengthy procedure was involved before the final outcome. Qualifications and criteria will be notified only after entering into an agreement with employee unions.



Petitioner’s counsel S Satyam Reddy said unions issued a strike notice demanding regularisation of the services of contract employees and wondered how outsourced persons could be absorbed. “An outsourced person is engaged by a private contractor,” he said and sought grant of stay.



The bench took into view the submissions of the companies that the process had only begun and no decision was taken. It was not appropriate for the court to interdict the process at this stage, it said and suggested petitioner approach the court again if any move was made to absorb the outsourced persons.