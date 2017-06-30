HYDERABAD: The information technology, electronics and communications department hardware prototyping and incubation centre, called T-Works, and it will be incorporated under the Companies Act. According to a GO issued here on Thursday, the government identified electronics too as one of the focus areas with the establishment of two electronics manufacturing clusters in Hyderabad.



To create an ecosystem of product development and manufacturing in electronics, electro-mechanical and mechanical domains, ITE&C department proposed to set up a world-class prototyping facility along with an incubation and skill development centre — T-Works.



Vision & objectives

Its vision is to create an ecosystem for hardware product design and development by creating an industry-grade, state-of-the-art prototyping facility to support start-ups through the entire product development life cycle and build necessary skilled human resource pool. Its objectives include creation of a state-of-the-art infrastructure and machinery that will enable innovators to walk in with an idea and walk out with a product; nurturing the hardware start-up ecosystem by setting up an incubator focused on transforming hardware ideas into end-products; attracting mentors, advisors, and investors specialising in hardware products; bringing industry, academia and government organisations together to catalyse the hardware maker movement.



Skill development is another objective. Meanwhile, the department has constituted IT Coordination Committee for administering availability and to resolve issues pertaining to ICT industry. Principal secretary (IT) will be its chairman.