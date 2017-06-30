An IYF Education coordinator addressing students in Nalgonda on Thursday | Express

NALGONDA: As part of the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the TS Higher Education Council, the International Youth Fellowship (IYF) will be teaching mind education in several universities of TS.

As part of the programme, a team of experts have come to conduct a one-day mind education training programme for students of Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda. Registrar Prof U Umesh welcomed the mind education specialists.

IYF education coordinator Sophia Rani explained the way mind leads to recklessness and outlined the content of mind education module.