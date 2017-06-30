HYDERABAD: The fate of over 5.5 lakh students awaiting admissions in private junior colleges hangs in the balance as the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) has not issued affiliation to about 1,100 colleges. Though, they had applied for affiliation in May 2017. classes for junior colleges begun on June 20 but Telangana Private Junior College Management Association (TPJMA) alleged this year, 600 junior colleges in the state got affiliation.



V Narendra Reddy, state president, TPJMA said, “Education Minister Kadiyam Srihari had promised in the Assembly that admissions for Junior colleges would be online but little has come of this assurance.” Though the colleges that have not yet received affiliations have also enrolled students, they fear action by the BIE since classes are being conducted illegally. In the last 20 days, 40,000 students have been admitted in government colleges.



“In May, when we had applied for affiliation, the system accepted the application but surprisingly the BIE gave affiliation to 600 colleges while the affiliations of the remaining 1,100 colleges are still pending. And even though it has been a month since classes for inter students commenced, the government hasn’t taken any decision to resolve the issue,” he said. “Reimbursement of Tuition Fee (RTF) has not been done in a one-and-half year and Rs180 crore RTF is pending.

We demand the government immediately release reimbursement for 2016-17 along with opening up of login for all eligible junior colleges that have given applications for affiliation,” Ramana Reddy, of TPJMA said.TPJMA alleged that the BIE had colluded with corporate colleges to prevent it. The association has threatened to stage protests from July 3 if its sundry demands are not met.

‘College might target us for compensation’

A day after students of Narayana junior college went berserk destroying furniture and other valuables, sources say that the estimated loss could be around I4 lakh. At present new furniture has been installed inside the campus. Colleges have not divulged anything. Students feel that even those who stayed away from violence could be targeted by the management. “They would charge I2,500 from all. I was not a part of the mob, but then they will force us to pay the amount,” said a student.