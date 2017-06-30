KUMARAMBHEEM ASIFABAD: People of tribal hamlets are suffering from malnutrition and in a fresh case, a 35-year woman, who delivered a child just three months ago, died allegedly due to malnutrition in her house late last night in Ravonur village of Lingapur mandal under Adilabad district. The woman is Ekam Rukma Bhai.



The lack of inspection by higher officials on Anganwadi centers is allegedly causing issues related to malnutrition in agency areas. There are allegations that the Anganwadi workers are not providing proper food to lactating mothers.

Human Rights Forum Secretary A Bhujanga Rao said that 30 have died since 2015.