HYDERABAD: Asia’s biggest biennial tribal festival Sammakka-Sarakka, also known as Medaram Jatara, will be held next year from Jan 31 to Feb 3. At a review on the arrangements for the tribal festival at Secretariat on Thursday, Tribal Welfare minister Azmeera Chandulal wanted officials to make foolproof arrangements for the festival.

Chandulal said around one crore devotees from more than five states will attend the festival. Chief Secretary SP Singh said the drinking water for the festival would be supplied through Mission Bhagiratha. Meanwhile, Chandulal said the World Telugu conference would be conducted from October 22 to 28 in Hyderabad.