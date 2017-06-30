HYDERABAD: Ranks, marks and results are all that an adolescent is made to chase for two years as an intermediate student. Notwithstanding the fact that the children seldom overcome the pressure, parents are found to be falling prey to advertising strategies overlooking the needs and wants of their wards.

That, is what appears to have led incidents of violence at junior colleges at Nizampet and at Bachupally this year.“We don’t want her to be while away time by being at home. We put her at IIT residential campus is to make her a topper,” said P Chandrashekar whose child is a second year student of Narayana IIT residential campus at Bachupally.

She is an average student which is secondary, but she can at least pick up few things by being here, he added. Most junior colleges in Hyderabad advertise their ranks and many parents fall prey to it. “We have movie screenings on every Monday and parents are allowed to take their wards for outings. college,” said Srinivas, principal of NRI residential academy, Nizampet.