MAHABUBABAD : The murder of one Yakaiah, whose body was found riddled with bullet wounds in Kumarikuntla in Mahabubabad on Thursday, has created tension in the village. The police found a letter in the pocket of the deceased purportedly written by Jagadish, secretary, Suryapeta, Nalgonda district committee of CPI-ML, claiming responsibility for the murder.

The letter stated that the deceased had been sexually assaulting tribal women and troubling tribals and hence the ‘people’s court’ decided to eliminate him. The letter claimed that Yakaiah had a criminal past and killed a person earlier and was involved in gangrape of a tribal woman.