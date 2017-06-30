HYDERABAD: Is the doctor who has a clinic in the next lane to your home really a doctor? Police have reservations over this. Some RMPs are unqualified to prescribe medicines, are suspected to be scribbling names of allopathic medicines to cure ailments.

Police officials said that information on this was sent to all Police commissionerates and SPs of districts.

The memorandum issued by the Rachakonda police commissioner, Mahesh Bhagwat, stated: “If RMPs, PMPs are found practising modern medicine or prescribing drugs of modern medicine, criminal cases will be filed against them.”