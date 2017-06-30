HYDERABAD: In a major setback to the Hyderabad city police, six years of investigation into the murder attempt on MIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi could not prove the charges framed against prime accused Mohammed Bin Omer Yafai alias Mohammed Pahelwan, who has been acquitted by the court.



Pahelwan along with Younus Bin Omer Yafai, Mohd Bhadur Ali Khan, Esa Bin Younus Yafai and Saif Bin Hussain Yafai, walked out of the jail on Thursday night from the prison.Speaking to mediapersons after being released from Cherlapally central prison, Pahelwan said, “Due to our ill-fate, we were in jail for six years. In the judgement, the court found us not guilty.”



“We will not fear anyone and we will not surrender. We do not make false promises to public or shed false tears. We will show our power and strategies in the coming elections in 2019,” said Pahelwan, who was received by hundreds of his supporters and family members at the Cherlapally jail.



One of the acquitted persons Fazal Bin Ahmed Yafai claimed that other four accused in the case including his younger brother Faisal were absent at the scene of offence on the day of attack on MLA Akbaruddin. Responding to the judgement, MBT Leader Amjed Ullah Khan alleged, “Under the influence of the then Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy, Hyderabad police commissioner A K Khan and CCS ACP Maddipati Srinivas, have wrongly framed charges against the innocent members of Yafai family. They are responsible for the suffering of innocent people in prison all these years.”