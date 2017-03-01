HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday, suspended a Central government order allotting doctors working in Telangana to Andhra Pradesh.



The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther was passing this interim order in petitions filed separately by Dr Bathini Kezia and Dr S Narendra Babu, civil assistant surgeons working in Hyderabad and Mahabubnagar, challenging the final allotment order.



The bench said that the order was contrary to the options exercised by the doctors. Advocates K Lakshmi Narasimha and PV Krishnaiah, appearing for the petitioners, said that the final allotment order issued by the Centre is contrary to the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014 and to the Constitution of India wherein any discrimination based on nativity alone was illegal.

As per the Act, the only method by which any person could be allotted was by way of the option exercised by him or her.

The provisions of the Act 2014 prevails over the Article 371-D of the Constitution and also the Presidential Order, and the post of Civil Assistant Surgeon is a state-wide post and not a zonal one, they noted. They submitted that the final allotment order to violations of the fundamental rights of the doctors.