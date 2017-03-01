HYDERABAD: The Singareni Thermal Power Project Unit - II, Jaipur in Mancherial district, has produced its full capacity power and achieved 100 per cent Plant Load Factor (PLF) in February. This has set a new record in the history of newly commenced power projects.



Unit-1 of the same project has achieved 90 per cent PLF in February, and both put together, a 95 per cent of station PLF is achieved in Singareni Thermal Power Project (STPP), which is higher than any PLF of any other Plant or Station run by APGENCO and TSGENCO.



Chairman and managing director N Sridhar congratulated the officers and staff of STPP for achieving 100 per cent PLF. He also thanked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for guiding and supporting in timely completion of Singareni Thermal Power Project.



Commercial Operation Declaration (COD) was done in unit-1 and unit-2 in September and December 2016 respectively and till then both plants are running successfully.