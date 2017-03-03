HYDERABAD: This summer is likely to be very hot for the boozers. The liquor prices in the state are likely to be increased from April. The hike will be anywhere between 10 to 15 per cent over the existing prices.

“The price fixation committee has recommended 10 to 15 per cent hike. The file is pending with the chief minister. The prices may be increased in April,” an official of the excise department said on Thursday.

The state government on January 1 increased Rs 150 per full bottle on the premium brand liquor. The prices of other brands were slightly increased for “rounding off to the nearest rupee”.

“We have increased the rates recently. That is the reason the state government is waiting till April,” sources said. The successive state governments stopped the practice of increasing the taxes while presenting the budgets.

The Budget will be tax-free and later the government would increases taxes for augmenting the revenues, sources said.

In 2016-17 Budget, the state government expected a revenue of around Rs 4,500 crore through excise duty on various brands of liquor. This was an increase of seven per cent over the previous year’s revenue. This time, the state is likely to increase liquor prices by 10 per cent so that it will generate more revenue for its flagship programmes.