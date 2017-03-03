Home States Telangana

Telangana, Andhra governments await Vijaya dairy brand valuation to stake claim for ownership

According to rough estimates, the value of the brand is anything from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: To put an end to the dispute over ownership of Vijaya Dairy between the two sibling states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the value of the brand is being assessed so that one of the states can stake claim to the reputed dairy brand. 


According to rough estimates, the value of the brand is anything from Rs 500 crore to Rs 1,000 crore. However, auditors have to estimate the value of the brand, a top official in the animal husbandry department told Express.


Vijaya Dairy was listed in the IX Schedule of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014. After becoming a separate state, Telangana has started selling milk under the name, Vijaya Telangana, while AP is doing it in the name of Vijaya Andhra Pradesh. Both the states, however, are using the same logo but in different colours.

 “We can divide the assets and liabilities of the institution. But the brand logo cannot be divided. One of the states has to get the logo,” official sources said.


Once the value of Vijaya Dairy brand was fixed by the auditors, the brand would be claimed either by AP or TS. The state which gets the brand logo should pay as per the value of the brand to the other state as per the ratio of population. 


For example, if TS gets the logo, it should pay 52 per cent of the value of the brand to AP. If it is AP, it should pay 48 per cent of the brand value to TS, the official sources explained.


Meanwhile, in another initiative, the animal husbandry department is trying to get a feedback on its services by asking the visitors to veterinary clinics. 


The department has computerised a clinic in Narayanaguda in the city and started getting feedback from people visiting the clinic. “Around 120 people visit Narayanaguda vet hospital a day. We have been randomly selecting  people out of them,” the official said. 


The telephone calls are being made by the GVK on behalf of the department and people are asked five questions relating to the quality of services, cleanliness  etc. “Around 75 pc rated the services of the hospital as good, 20 pc as satisfactory and 5 per cent as poor,’’ the official said.

