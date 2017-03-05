HYDERABAD: Irrigation department has decided to provide water to 2.03 lakh acres under SRSP stage-2 from Kharif season onwards.

At a review meeting on the progress of the SRSP stage-2 works held on Saturday, Irrigation minister T Harish Rao directed the officials to modernise the canals under SRSP stage-2, immediately.



The Irrigation department is planning to release 25 tmcft of water from Mid Manair and another 25 tmcft of water from Lower Manair Dam from Kharif season onwards for ayacut under SRSP stage-2. For timely completion of the works, the Irrigation minister directed the officials to undertake field visits regularly.