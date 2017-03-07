HYDERABAD: Following a number of cases filed against irrigation projects conceived by the ruling party, the TRS is gearing up to expose those behind the filing of cases and go to the people about how the opposition parties are trying to stall the construction of irrigation projects.



Around 35 cases are pending in various courts on the construction of irrigation projects in the state. All these cases were filed only after the state government took up the massive construction of irrigation projects, after redesigning and reengineering, to provide irrigation water to one crore acres.



The cases are pending before the National Green Tribunal and in various courts. As many as five PILs against Palamuru-Rangareddy, one against Dindi, one against Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme and 29 writ petitions against GO 123 were filed in courts.

Of the 29 writ petitions challenging GO 123, ten were filed against Mallanna Sagar, eight against Palamuru-Rangareddy, three against Gouravelli, two against Anantagiri and two more in National Green Tribunal against Palamuru-Rangareddy.



The TRS collected the data of those who filed the cases and which political party was behind filing the cases in a bid to halt the construction of irrigation projects.When Opposition attacks ruling party on irrigation projects in the forthcoming Assembly session, then either the Chief Minister or the irrigation minister will counter the Opposition by disclosing the names of Opposition leaders who were responsible for filing the cases.



“We have gathered the information. All the cases were filed by leaders of opposition parties and their relatives and advocates. We will disclose the names in the Assembly session,” a TRS leader said. Irrigation officials, however, felt that filing of cases was a ploy to stop the construction of the irrigation projects.



It may be recalled that in the previous Assembly session, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao blamed the Opposition parties for filing against the projects and land acquisition process even in the name of the persons who died long back.



The ruling TRS leaders alleged that Congress, TDP, BJP and CPM leaders were behind filing the cases against projects in various courts and Green Tribunal.



The ruling TRS had already circulated the information to its cadre on the parties and their leaders who filed the cases so as to corner them in their respective areas.