Hyderabad HC asks Telangana govt to file counter on plea on water contamination

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Tuesday directed the TS government to file counter affidavit on a PIL complaining the alleged failure of the authorities to check the fluoride contamination of water sources in Nalgonda and its surrounding areas.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice Shameem Akther was dealing with the PIL filed by KSS Yasaswi and K Mukhendu Kaushik seeking directions to call for a report from the government.