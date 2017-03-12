HYDERABAD: Buoyed by its outstanding victory in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls, the BJP central leadership is all set to focus its attention on Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to strengthen the party in the two Telugu speaking states.



BJP national president Amit Shah will very soon step in to make the “Modi Magic” work in the sibling States by 2019 polls by formulating an effective strategy. This was disclosed by Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu and the Telangana BJP unit president K Laxman, who were delighted by the saffron party’s remarkable performance in the UP Assembly polls, here on Saturday.

“Till now, we have consolidated our position in the North and Northeastern states. Hereafter, our party will concentrate on South India, particularly on Karnataka, TS and AP,” Laxman said, visibly ecstatic at the BJP’s historic victory in UP.



According to him, the BJP top brass will focus its attention on TS and AP in the coming days to strengthen the party from the grassroots level. Not only Amit Shah but also other senior ministers in the Union Cabinet will undertake frequent tours to the two Telugu speaking states to gradually make the party fill the political vacuum created following the decimation of the Congress Party in the two States.

Already party national general secretary P Muralidhar Rao and Union urban development minister M Venkaiah Naidu are spending more time in TS and AP respectively as part of the BJP Central leadership’s efforts to know the ground situation in the sibling states. In the coming days, the party leadership is going to hold meetings with party workers at booth level in each Assembly segment in the two States to elicit their views on how to make the party emerge as a major political force in the two States, sources said.