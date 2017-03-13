BJP will come to power in state in 2019: Dattatreya

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya exuded confidence that BJP will repeat its latest outstanding performance in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls even in Telangana in the 2019 General Election.

While attributing BJP’s stellar performance in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand Assembly polls to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s good governance, various welfare schemes and corruption-free administration, the BJP veteran said, “I am sure the same trend will continue even in the 2019 general elections. Congress Party is on the verge of extinction in the country.”

While addressing mediapersons here on Sunday, the Union Labour minister urged the All India Congress Committee (AICC) vice-president Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and leaders of all the opposition parties to give up their negative attitude towards the Prime Minister and join hands for development of the country.Dattatreya congratulated Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah for the party’s remarkable performance.

“I am sure in the coming days, BJP will put in similar performance in Odisha, Karnataka and Telangana. We have already begun taking steps to strengthen our party in all these states,” the BJP veteran said.