HYDERABAD: The state government advisor (cultural) KV Ramanachary has said that Ugadi, the Telugu new year, will be celebrated on March 29.

When a delegation of Telangana Brahmin Parishad Vidvat Sabha called on him at the secretariat here on Saturday, with a request to conduct Ugadi on March 29, Ramanachary made it clear that the state government would celebrate Telugu New Year day on March 29.

He further said from next year onwards, government will conduct a meet with almanac writers to finalise dates of festivals to avoid confusion.

Vidvat Sabha representatives Yayavaram Chandrasekhara Sarma, Akella Jayakrishna Sarma, Inavolu Ananta Mallaiah, Gouribhatla Vithala Sarma, Oruganti Manohara Sarma, Cheppela Harinatha Sarma, Sringeri Peetham Siddhanti Bachampalli Santosh Kumar Sastry and Darsnam monthly editor Marumamula Venkata Ramana Sarma called on Ramanachary.