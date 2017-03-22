HYDERABAD: The monthly Rs 1,000 pension scheme to single women living alone in TS announced by the Chief Minister in January this year would be implemented from April 2017, Panchayat Raj minister Jupally Krishna Rao said.



He said the pensions would be released though postal department in rural areas but not in the Urban Local Bodies. Once the process of framing the rules is over, government would release the required financial assistance from next month.



Answering to question raised by G Sunitha (TRS) during the Question Hour, he said the collectors have been told to start registering details of single women.