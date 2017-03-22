Home States Telangana

Swaraj directs to rescue 29 Telangana workers from Saudi company captivity

The External Affairs Minister has asked the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Javed, to initiate action for their release. 

Published: 22nd March 2017 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2017 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (File | AP)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Soon after IT and NRI affairs minister K. T. Rama Rao sought Sushma Swaraj’s intervention in rescuing 29 Telangana workers from Saudi company captivity, the External Affairs Minister has asked the Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Ahmad Javed, to initiate action for their release. 

“Javed - Plz help the Indian workers and send a report to me and Mr. K T Rama Rao,” she tweeted.

Rao wrote a letter to Swaraj seeking her help to rescue 29 migrant workers from Telangana held in captivity by a company in Saudi Arabia.

In the letter, Rao said that the workers, employed by Al-Hajry, were held in captivity at Al-Hassa in Saudi Arabia for the last 12 days without any food or basic amenities. 

“However, in the meantime the said company has taken all the 29 employees into their custody and is holding them captive in a room at Allsafaniya Kouqt, Bodar, city Kanji, Saudi Arabia, denying them food / water or medicines and other basic amenities for the last 12 days,” Rao said.

He said that when the workers requested for leave to visit home town the company not only demanded $50,000 but refused to provide the expenses for travel. 

The workers also approached labour court and subsequently 'Amir Court' for Justice. The Amir Court issued directions to the employer company to bear all expenses and send the said 29 employees to their native places within three days.

Rao  said he was contacted by Boragalla Shekhar, a resident of Kamareddy district in Telangana who informed him about the plight he and 28 others were suffering. He also provided Swaraj with the telephone numbers of Shekhar.

He also requested Swaraj to take up the matter with the Saudi Arabia government to ensure that all the 29 workers are safely released and repatriated to India.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
sushma swaraj Telangana workers Saudi company captivity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp