HYDERABAD: For the awardees who lost their lands due to acquisition under Musi Conservation and River Front Development at Uppal Bhagath village in Rangareddy district, a lottery will be taken for allotment of Reconstituted Developed Plots on March 31, April 1 and 3 at Survey of India Auditorium Hall, Uppal.

On March 31, lottery will be taken out at 11 am and 2,000 square yards and 1,000 sq yds.

On April 1 lottery will be taken out for 600 sq yards, 500 sq.yds and 300 sq.yds and on April 3, lottery will be taken out for 250 sq.yds, 200 sq.yds and 150 sq.yds by HMDA. The authorised persons can participate to witness the lottery and allotment with their Aadhaar card and one passport size photo for getting admission into the hall.