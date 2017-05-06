Home States Telangana

Release Rs 250 crore for farmers, Centre will aid them: Dattatreya to CM KCR

Published: 06th May 2017 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2017 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Bandaru Dattatreya (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Union Labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya has requested CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to release I250 crore immediately as State’s share to provide remunerative price to chillies and turmeric.

Mentioning the fact that farmers, who grew chillies and turmeric in TS, are now enduring hardships because of falling prices for both the crops, the BJP veteran in a letter written to the CM on Friday, announced he would take the responsibility to get attractive support price for both mirchi and turmeric from the Centre, if the State comes forward to release its share of money to implement Market Intervention Scheme.

 “Not only chilli farmers, but also turmeric farmers are finding it difficult to sell their produce as they are not getting decent price. The Centre is ready to rescue the farmers, provided the State too spends some money to alleviate their sufferings,” he said in the letter

