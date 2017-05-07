Jittery and hopeful, Telangana students take NEET today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam feel that they did not get ample time to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which will be conducted today.



With just over a week’s gap between the last paper of the board exams and NEET, students could be seen struggling to revise key chapters on Saturday as they appear for the national level entrance exam conducted for admission to medical and dental courses on Sunday, which is today.



Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NEET is a must for students to get admissions into all Central government medical colleges, private medical faculties among others.



Some students complained that balancing boards and the entrance exam has been taxing for them. Hamza Imran, for instance, plans to drop a year and take coaching classes to make it to one of the top medical colleges. “The pressure of boards and the entrance together is too much.

I had discussed with my parents earlier that this year I would focus just on the boards and then take coaching and try to make it to a good college next year,” he said. Hamza, however, is appearing for today’s exam to get an idea of the test.

With the syllabus being extensive, experts say that ‘what and how’ students have revised in the final days leading up to the exam would determine their performance. Mahesh Gopisetti, has followed this strategy for the last ten days. “For the last days, it will be just revision of physics and Chemistry formulae. For convenience, I have written them all at one place,” said the 17-year-old who is eyeing a good result.



Several students also enrol for crash courses just before the D-day. However, city’s Mithali Deb feels it’s a waste of money and time and ends up making students more anxious. “Biology is my strength and I have devoted extra attention to improve in it.

What also works for my advantage is that Biology has 90 marks and physics and chemistry together 90. If I can get most answers correct in Biology, my chances of getting a better score are higher,” she explains.