Home States Telangana

Jittery and hopeful, Telangana students take NEET today

Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam feel that they did not get ample time to prepare for the NEET, which will be conducted today. 

Published: 07th May 2017 04:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2017 04:41 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Students who appeared for the Class 12 board exam feel that they did not get ample time to prepare for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET), which will be conducted today. 


With just over a week’s gap between the last paper of the board exams and NEET, students could be seen struggling to revise key chapters on Saturday as they appear for the national level entrance exam conducted for admission to medical and dental courses on Sunday, which is today.


Conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), NEET is a must for students to get admissions into all Central government medical colleges, private medical faculties among others.


Some students complained that balancing boards and the entrance exam has been taxing for them. Hamza Imran, for instance, plans to drop a year and take coaching classes to make it to one of the top medical colleges. “The pressure of boards and the entrance together is too much.

I had discussed with my parents earlier that this year I would focus just on the boards and then take coaching and try to make it to a good college next year,” he said. Hamza, however, is appearing for today’s exam to get an idea of the test.

 With the syllabus being extensive, experts say that ‘what and how’ students have revised in the final days leading up to the exam would determine their performance. Mahesh Gopisetti, has followed this strategy for the last ten days. “For the last days, it will be just revision of physics and Chemistry formulae. For convenience, I have written them all at one place,” said the 17-year-old who is eyeing a good result.  


Several students also enrol for crash courses just before the D-day. However, city’s Mithali Deb feels it’s a waste of money and time and ends up making students more anxious. “Biology is my strength and I have devoted extra attention to improve in it.

What also works for my advantage is that Biology has 90 marks and physics and chemistry together 90. If I can get most answers correct in Biology, my chances of getting a better score are higher,” she explains.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp