KTR asks Hyderabad officials to gear up for monsoon season

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The municipal administration minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday directed civic departments to ensure that there are no inconveniences to people during the upcoming monsoon in Hyderabad.

Rao held a review meeting with the officials concerned on monsoon preparedness, two BHK housing scheme and Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP). He reminded the officials that concerned departments should take preventive measures and prepare action plans accordingly, keeping in mind the last monsoon.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB), Roads and Buildings, National Highways should have monsoon action plan ready for the monsoon. These departments should work in close coordination with each other to deal with rains, Rao said. He asked departments concerned to see that no one falls into storm water drains or sewage lines.