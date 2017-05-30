Home States Telangana

70-yr-old Telangana man tries to set himself ablaze after ‘32 fruitless visits’ to grievance cell

Prajavani, the public grievance cell,  which was conceptualised for the common man to get his problems solved by taking the issue directly to the district collector or senior officials, seems to be lo

Published: 30th May 2017 06:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th May 2017 06:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR:  Prajavani, the public grievance cell,  which was conceptualised for the common man to get his problems solved by taking the issue directly to the district collector or senior officials, seems to be losing its seriousness.


An elderly person, who is said to have made 32 visits to the Prajavani, which is held every Monday at the district collectorate, over the past few months lost all hopes of getting his problem addressed. On Monday, the distraught man tried to commit suicide in the district collectorate complex. alleging official indifference to his representations, he doused himself with kerosene and tried to immolate himself. The staff of the collectorate and others thwarted his attempt.

An elderly person attempts suicide
during the Prajavani programme in
Karimnagar on Monday| Express


According to eyewitnesses, Kannam Venkataiah of Rampur village in Huzurabad mandal is a vegetable vendor and has been residing in Karimnagar town. 


He holds 35 guntas of land with a house at his native village Rampur, but it was encroached by his relatives. After failing to get back his land with the intervention of community elders, he decided to approach the district administration. 


Venkataiah had to run from pillar to post for justice and attended Prajavani 32 times but there was no response from the administration. When contacted, district revenue officer Ayesha Masrat Khan told Express that she was not aware of any such (suicide attempt) incident at the Prajavani on Monday.  

PRAJAVANI
The district collector receives petitions from people and directs the officials for redressing the same. Earlier, the petitions used to be disposed in a week but it is not the same now, petitioners say.


Second incident in one month
This is the second suicide attempt of a petitioner within a month at Karimangar collectorate. Janaki, who is married to a physically-challenged man Nagaiah, approached authorities with a request for providing employment to him but in vain. She attempted suicide in a similar manner but was rescued.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prajavanipublic grievance cell

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp