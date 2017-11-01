Govt using the House to bulldoze opposition: Cong

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After creating disruptions to the proceedings of the House for half-an-hour, Principal Opposition Congress, on Tuesday, boycotted the proceedings of session for the remaining day, alleging that the Speaker was not giving the mic to members of opposition to air their views.Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly K Jana Reddy, who had been asking his party members to exercise some restraint while verbally attacking the treasury benches till recently, for the first time preferred to go aggressively at the ruling party. Soon after the House Assembled on Tuesday, Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary took up the question hour as per the agenda.

Then, Leader of Opposition Jana Reddy pointed out that his party had already given a notice seeking debate on an adjournment motion on the issue of students fee reimbursement. Hence, the motion be given preference over other business in the House, he demanded.The Speaker Madhusudhana Chary and Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao maintained that as per the traditions, and decision taken by the Business Advisory Committee, Question Hour had to be taken up first and the adjournment motions could be taken up later.



However, Congress members did not agree to this. They demanded that the adjournment motion be taken up immediately. When Speaker repeatedly rejected their demand, Congress MLAs created ruckus in the House. The Speaker continued the question hour. Then, enraged Congress legislators staged a walkout protesting the state government’s refusal to accept their demand.

Soon after staging a walkout, Jana Reddy went ballistic at the Speaker, saying that members belonging to opposition parties were not being given a chance to speak in the House. “The state government is violating the Constitutional norms and behaving undemocratically while running the House. The government is using the House to bulldoze and deride the opposition,” he said.