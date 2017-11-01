Home States Telangana

Govt using the House to bulldoze opposition: Cong

After creating disruptions to the proceedings of the House for half-an-hour, Principal Opposition Congress, on Tuesday, boycotted the proceedings of session for the remaining day, allegi

Published: 01st November 2017 02:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2017 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After creating disruptions to the proceedings of the House for half-an-hour, Principal Opposition Congress, on Tuesday, boycotted the proceedings of session for the remaining day, alleging that the Speaker was not giving the mic to members of opposition to air their views.Leader of Opposition in the State Assembly K Jana Reddy, who had been asking his party members to exercise some restraint while verbally attacking the treasury benches till recently, for the first time preferred to go aggressively at the ruling party. Soon after the House Assembled on Tuesday, Speaker S Madhusudhana Chary took up the question hour as per the agenda.

Then, Leader of Opposition Jana Reddy pointed out that his party had already given a notice  seeking debate on an adjournment motion on the issue of students fee reimbursement. Hence, the motion be given preference over other business in the House, he demanded.The Speaker Madhusudhana Chary and Legislative Affairs Minister T Harish Rao maintained that as per the traditions, and decision taken by the Business Advisory Committee, Question Hour had to be taken up first and the adjournment motions could be taken up later. 


However, Congress members did not agree to this. They demanded that the adjournment motion be taken up immediately. When Speaker repeatedly rejected their demand, Congress MLAs created ruckus in the House. The Speaker continued the question hour. Then, enraged Congress legislators staged a walkout protesting the state government’s refusal to accept their demand.

Soon after staging a walkout, Jana Reddy went ballistic at the Speaker, saying that members belonging to opposition parties were not being given a chance to speak in the House. “The state government is violating the Constitutional norms and behaving undemocratically while running the House. The government is using the House to bulldoze and deride the opposition,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Mass powercuts in South Africa, sabotage denied
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp