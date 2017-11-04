KLIS gets inter-state approval in 14 months!

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IN a major step forward, the Telangana government secured inter-state approval for its prestigious Kaleshwaram lift irrigation scheme (KLIS) in a record time of 14 months. The inter-state row over the Pranahita-Chevella lift irrigation project could not be resolved by the erstwhile governments for decades. The TRS government, which signed a pact with Maharashtra in Mumbai in August 2016 on construction of KLIS, obtained inter-state approval in just 14 months’ time. Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao signed the MoU with his Maharashtra counterpart last year on the sharing of Godavari water and drawing water from Medigadda.

In a communication to the state government, the Central Water Commission (CWC) said on Friday,t “There are no further comments on the DPR from inter-state angle”. Expressing happiness over obtaining the clearance, irrigation minister T Harish Rao said, “The signing of an MoU with Maharashtra helped us get inter-state clearance in a short time.” In the past, the erstwhile Congress government in the combined AP had planned to draw water from Tummadihatti and envisaged the Pranahita-Chevella project. But the Maharashtra government objected to the plan to build a barrage of 152 metres high at Tummadihatti.

The present TRS government changed the plan and divided Pranahita-Chevella project into two. Pranahita river water will serve the needs of Adilabad and the Kaleshwaram project would provide irrigation facilities to other districts of the state. Accordingly, the height of the proposed barrage at Tummadihatti was reduced from 152 metres to 148 metres as requested by Maharashtra. Now, after the redesigning of Pranahita-Chevella, the Tummadihatti barrage will provide irrigation water to two lakh acres in Adilabad district and the Kaleshwaram project to 18.32 lakh acres in 13 districts.

Four days ago, the CWC had accorded hydrological clearance to Kaleshwaram stating that 160 tmcft of water would be available at Medigadda. Recently, a public hearing was conducted in areas in Maharashtra which might get submerged id the Kaleshwaram project is built. And, Telangana is also expecting to receive environment clearance shortly.