24/7 Power for farmers: Telangana to trial scheme for next five days

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Chief Minsiter K Chandrasekhar Rao who has been announcing a slew of welfare measures for farmers, probably with an eye on the upcoming general elections, has now set his eyes on the issue of power supply. Rao, who has been repeatedly promising that his government would provide free uninterrupted electricity for agriculture starting next year, is determined to show the farming community how the move would help them.

As part of this effort, the government said it would supply free electricity for the farm sector on an ‘experimental basis’ across the state from Monday.Though the experiment would last only for five to six days, feedback would be obtained to plan the implementation by March/April 2018, said officials.

According to TS Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, already 24-hour power for agriculture is being supplied on an experimental basis in erstwhile combined districts of Karimnagar, Medak and Nalgonda. It will be extended to all the districts for 5 days.