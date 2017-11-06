Home States Telangana

Tribals failed to get justice under TRS govt: Congress

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress, after coming to power in 2019, would take up the tribal issues in the state on priority basis.

Published: 06th November 2017 11:46 AM

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy addressing people at the Indiramma Rythu Baata held in Warangal on Friday | Express photo

By Express News Service

NALGONDA: TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Sunday said that the Congress, after coming to power in 2019, would take up the tribal issues in the state on priority basis. The Congress leader was addressing a meeting organised by Lambada Hakkula Porata Samithi (LHPS) at Nagarjunasagar.

On the occasion, Reddy recalled the active role played by the tribals in struggle for a separate state. “Despite several sacrifices, tribals failed to get justice in the new state and they continue to be neglected by the present TRS regime.

Tribals have traditionally supported the Congress. But in the 2014 elections, they got lured by tall promises of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and voted in favour of TRS expecting a better life in the new state. However, all their dreams were shattered as KCR regime listed the community in non-priority list,’’ Reddy said.

He further added that the members of Scheduled Tribes (STs) lost thousands of jobs as their quota was not increased in proportion to their population. He said there were no legal complications in this and it could have been done by simply passing a Government Order. Despite promising 12 per cent quota in jobs and education, KCR did nothing to increase it even by 1 per cent during the last three-and-a-half years.
The TPCC Chief also pointed out that the TRS Government has failed to constitute SC, ST Commissions even after three years.

Other present during the meeting included Congress Legislature Party leader K Jana Reddy, LPHS leader Bellaiah Nayak, ex-MLA Julakanti Ranga Reddy of CPM and others.

