Revanth out to win over Cong seniors

Published: 07th November 2017 02:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2017 09:34 AM

HYDERABAD: With his entry into the Congress causing discontent among some of the senior leaders of the party as they consider him as an aspirant to a big post in TPCC, A Revanth Reddy has started putting in efforts to propitiate old-timers in the party. By doing so, he wants himself to be assimilated into the Congress before embarking on a padayatra which he is likely to undertake from December. As part of this exercise, the leader has begun calling on every senior leader at their residence in Hyderabad in a bid to build healthy relationship with them. So far, he met former state ministers Ponnala Lakshmaiah and P Sabitha Indra Reddy, and former Union minister Renuka Chowdary in the past two days.  

According to sources, during his meetings with the seniors, Revanth told them that he would not create troubles for them in the party. “My only aim is to defeat CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in the next general election. If we, together, fight against the TRS government, we can achieve that aim and also bring the Congress back to power,” he told them.

When Revanth visited him at his residence on Monday, Lakshmaiah, who also looked after the state Congress affairs as TPCC chief until recently, welcomed him warmly and distributed sweets among the MLA and his followers. Later, he said, “I am wholeheartedly welcoming Revanth into the Congress.”

