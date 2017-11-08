Home States Telangana

Tollywood star Vijayasanthi meets Rahul Gandhi, plans comeback

Published: 08th November 2017 02:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2017 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress leadership, which is trying to use all its resources to turn the tide in the ensuing general polls to its side, has now roped in yesteryear’s Tollywood star Vijayasanthi to join forces with the party’s seniors to take on the TRS government.The film actor, who is more popular as Ramulamma for her revolutionary role in a Tollywood blockbuster of the same name, on Tuesday called on AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi and is learnt to have expressed her willingness to don the star campaigner’s hat for the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee in the state. 

During the meeting, the spellbinder, who has become politically inactive after her defeat in the 2014 elections, reportedly promised the Congress high command that she would actively take part in the party affairs hereafter.“I will extensively campaign for the victory of the grand-old party in the state for the next Assembly polls,” the former MP was quoted as saying.

TPCC chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy and party state affairs in charge RC Khuntia, who were successful in persuading Vijayasanthi to become active again politically, said they were confident that her decision will help the Congress in further strengthening its position in the state.

Sources said the AICC leadership might appoint Vijayasanthi in a crucial post in the party soon along with A Revanth Reddy, who had recently joined the Congress from the TDP. However, not all Congress members are on the same page regarding this. “Vijayasanthi has become outdated now. It remains to be seen how much impact she can make on the ruling TRS,” a Congress veteran commented.

Star power
The yesteryear’s star of Telugu cinema used to command a huge fan following a decade ago. At one point of time, people called her “Lady Amitabh”. Given her popularity masses, Vijayasanthi used to challenge the TRS leadership during early days of Telangana movement, when she was in BJP. In the later days, she floated her own party Talli Telangana, and she merged it with TRS in 2009. She later differed with TRS and joined the Congress.

Rahul Gandhi Tollywood Vijayasanthi Congress

