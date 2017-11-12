IT hubs in Telangana spark interest from foreign shores

V Nilesh By

HYDERABAD: More than 60 NRI entrepreneurs have expressed interest in the IT hubs to come up in Nizamabad, Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal at a cost of Rs 25 crore each, which will help spur the IT-based economy outside of Hyderabad, at district level, particularly in tier-2 cities. Looking at the interest from entrepreneurs, mixed IT and industrial park is being mooted at Mahbubnagar and Nalgonda districts and phase-II for the existing IT park in Warangal is also being planned, said IT department secretary Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking to Express, the IT secretary also said construction work for the IT hub has already begun in Khammam, in-principal approval had been granted for IT hub in Nizamabad and design had been finalised for the IT hub in Karimnagar. According to him, 14 entrepreneurs had shown interest for Khammam, over 30 for Nizamabad, 10 for Karimnagar and six for Warangal. Telangana government has sparked interest among NRI entrepreneurs hailing from the state having mid-level IT business establishments in the US, to recruit few of their employees from their native districts in Telangana and have them operate from there itself.

Ranjan said, “The idea was formulated in 2015. The NRI entrepreneurs were enthusiastic about it. However, they shared the view that operating costs will prove high for them to set up infrastructure at districts in Telangana and manage it, for the small number of their workforce working from here.” “So, the State government decided that it will provide them buildings at districts with plug-and-play infrastructure.”

State government will provide `25 crore for the ready-to-move in IT buildings, as the government calls it, which will have built up area of 25,000 square feet capacity to seat about 2,000 employees

The IT hubs will also have spaces for incubation centres for startups to boost innovation and entrepreneurship among students at the district level

These startups will be connected to T-Hub

Another benefit the government sees in promoting IT economy in districts is cutting down migration from the districts to Hyderabad thus reducing load on the urban infrastructure as well