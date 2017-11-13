Home States Telangana

Shocker: 20-year-old sexually abused by her dad

In an episode that has shocked the district, a 20-year-old girl with mental illness was sexually abused for nearly two months by her railway employee father.

Published: 13th November 2017 03:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2017 09:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In an episode that has shocked the district, a 20-year-old girl with mental illness was sexually abused for nearly two months by her railway employee father. The accused threatened to throw his wife out of the house when she came to know of the issue.

Based on the mother’s complaint, Intezarganj police have arrested the accused working in Kazipet railway station and registered a case against him under Section 376.  

Police said the accused had been exploiting his daughter, who has completed her intermediate, for the past two months. The mother came to know about it in the recent past and confronted him. In her complaint, the woman said her husband threatened to abandon her and her daughter and even ‘eliminate’ them.

The accused’s son also alleged harassment by his father. “He used to beat us indiscriminately after increasing the TV volume to drown our cries for help. He used to ask us to end our lives when we asked him why he was beating us,” he said. “The accused allegedly tortured all of them, including his wife. The daughter is understood to be living with mental illness.”

Mother, brother also abused.

According to the complaint lodged by the accused’s wife, he threatened to ‘eliminate’ her and her daugther if they ever dared to speak of the abuse in public or report him to the police

mental illness father

