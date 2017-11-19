Home States Telangana

Mohan Reddy not allowed to meet family

 A day after state prison authorities claimed that the jail authorities have not violated any norms while allowing mulakath to tainted ASI Mohan Reddy’s family, Superintendent of district Jail N Shiva

Published: 19th November 2017 01:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2017 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

KARIMNAGAR:  A day after state prison authorities claimed that the jail authorities have not violated any norms while allowing mulakath to tainted ASI Mohan Reddy’s family, Superintendent of district Jail N Shiva Kumar Goud rejected mulakath to ASI’s wife and son on Saturday.
Shiva Kumar said that since the family had two mulakath in a week, there was no possibility of allowing them for the third time.

Following allegations that the jail authorities were giving special treatment to Mohan Reddy in jail, the jail authorities decided to not allow  mulakath in the jailer’s room.Meanwhile, jail authorities identified the person who recorded Mohan Reddy’s mulakath with his family members in the jail room.

It is learnt that the person is one of the jail ministerial staff. Before the CCTV footage was retrieved by higher officials, the district jail authorities identified him moving into superintendent and jailer’s room on that day. The  person used a smartphone to record the mulakath and then shared it. On Friday and Saturday, the jail superintendent held a meeting and gave strict warnings to the jail staff. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp