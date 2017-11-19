Mohan Reddy not allowed to meet family

KARIMNAGAR: A day after state prison authorities claimed that the jail authorities have not violated any norms while allowing mulakath to tainted ASI Mohan Reddy’s family, Superintendent of district Jail N Shiva Kumar Goud rejected mulakath to ASI’s wife and son on Saturday.

Shiva Kumar said that since the family had two mulakath in a week, there was no possibility of allowing them for the third time.

Following allegations that the jail authorities were giving special treatment to Mohan Reddy in jail, the jail authorities decided to not allow mulakath in the jailer’s room.Meanwhile, jail authorities identified the person who recorded Mohan Reddy’s mulakath with his family members in the jail room.

It is learnt that the person is one of the jail ministerial staff. Before the CCTV footage was retrieved by higher officials, the district jail authorities identified him moving into superintendent and jailer’s room on that day. The person used a smartphone to record the mulakath and then shared it. On Friday and Saturday, the jail superintendent held a meeting and gave strict warnings to the jail staff.