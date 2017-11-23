Home States Telangana

Fever of possible Kodangal bypoll grips major parties

Harish Rao entrusted with formulating electoral strategy to win bypoll

Published: 23rd November 2017 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2017 08:12 AM   |  A+A-

By K Amruth Rao
Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR : All eyes are now on the Kodangal Assembly seat. Till recently the possibility a byelection to the Lok Sabha from the Nalgonda constituency had been rumoured over the prospect of the resignation of sitting TRS MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy. It was even touted as a semi-final match before the final Assembly elections in 2019.Now, with Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy joining the Congress and “resigning” from the Assembly, politics in the state has taken a curious turn and is engaging the attention of all political pundits. Revanth Reddy’s resignation has not reached the Speaker yet but leaders of various political parties, including the ruling TRS, are preparing themselves for a possible byelection. 

For his part, Revanth Reddy has already announced that he is ready to contest from Kodangal on behalf of Congress in the event of acceptance of his resignation by Assembly Speaker. According to TRS leaders, party chief and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has entrusted responsibility of planning for a win in bypoll to party’s electoral strategist and irrigation minister T Harish Rao.

Simultaneously, the party leadership has entrusted ministers P Mahender Reddy and C Laxma Reddy with the responsibility of engineering defections, especially Revanth Reddy’s supporters, from TDP to TRS. The two ministers have successfully attracted several village sarpanches and MPTCs, who were the supporters of Revanth Reddy. Going a step ahead, TRS leaders have gathered members of Goud community from the constituency and held a meeting with excise minister Padma Rao in Hyderabad to win over their support. 

On the other hand, TDP is also keen on handing Revanth Reddy a crushing defeat. Following the exit of Revanth Reddy, TDP district president Yerra Sekhar has held a series of meetings with party leaders and assured them of a bright future for them. Rumour mills are busy speculating on probable candidates to be fielded from Kodangal in the event of byelection. TRS might field its leader in the constituency Gurunatha Reddy. Transport minister Mahender Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to project his younger brother and  MLC Narender Reddy as a probale. TDP is planning to field a family member of former MLA Nandaram Venkataiah as he belongs to the BC community. Amidst this heat, political surveys commissioned by different political parties are also going on. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
17 dead in fire at a hotel in Delhi's Karol Bagh, 35 injured
New Delhi Rescue efforts being after a massive fire broke out at a hotel at Karol Bagh area in New Delhi Feb. 12 2019. At least 17 people were killed and several injured after a fire at a hotel. (Photo | PTI)
Delhi fire: 17 dead, Govt orders probe
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp