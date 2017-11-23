Fever of possible Kodangal bypoll grips major parties

K Amruth Rao By

Express News Service

MAHBUBNAGAR : All eyes are now on the Kodangal Assembly seat. Till recently the possibility a byelection to the Lok Sabha from the Nalgonda constituency had been rumoured over the prospect of the resignation of sitting TRS MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy. It was even touted as a semi-final match before the final Assembly elections in 2019.Now, with Kodangal MLA Revanth Reddy joining the Congress and “resigning” from the Assembly, politics in the state has taken a curious turn and is engaging the attention of all political pundits. Revanth Reddy’s resignation has not reached the Speaker yet but leaders of various political parties, including the ruling TRS, are preparing themselves for a possible byelection.

For his part, Revanth Reddy has already announced that he is ready to contest from Kodangal on behalf of Congress in the event of acceptance of his resignation by Assembly Speaker. According to TRS leaders, party chief and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has entrusted responsibility of planning for a win in bypoll to party’s electoral strategist and irrigation minister T Harish Rao.

Simultaneously, the party leadership has entrusted ministers P Mahender Reddy and C Laxma Reddy with the responsibility of engineering defections, especially Revanth Reddy’s supporters, from TDP to TRS. The two ministers have successfully attracted several village sarpanches and MPTCs, who were the supporters of Revanth Reddy. Going a step ahead, TRS leaders have gathered members of Goud community from the constituency and held a meeting with excise minister Padma Rao in Hyderabad to win over their support.

On the other hand, TDP is also keen on handing Revanth Reddy a crushing defeat. Following the exit of Revanth Reddy, TDP district president Yerra Sekhar has held a series of meetings with party leaders and assured them of a bright future for them. Rumour mills are busy speculating on probable candidates to be fielded from Kodangal in the event of byelection. TRS might field its leader in the constituency Gurunatha Reddy. Transport minister Mahender Reddy is leaving no stone unturned to project his younger brother and MLC Narender Reddy as a probale. TDP is planning to field a family member of former MLA Nandaram Venkataiah as he belongs to the BC community. Amidst this heat, political surveys commissioned by different political parties are also going on.