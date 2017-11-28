Home States Telangana

Global summit from today: Another Feather in host Hyderabad's cap

round 1,500 delegates including entrepreneurs and investors, CEOs of major knowledge-based industries from around 150 are attending the summit.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad, which earlier played host to various international events and industrialists like Bill Gates, will add another feather in its cap now by holding the Global Entrepreneurship Summit (GES) 2017.  “Women First, Prosperity for All” is the theme of the three-day Summit which will be inaugurated by Pime Mnister Narendra Modi  at HICC here on Tuesday.  Advisor to the US President, Ivanka Trump, will lead the American contingent to the GES.

Though it is the eighth edition of GES, it is the first time that it is being held in Asia Pacific. Around 1,500 delegates including entrepreneurs and investors, CEOs of major knowledge-based industries from around 150 are attending the summit.

Explaining media about the summit, US Ambassador to India Kenneth I Juster, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant and Telangana chief secretary SP Singh on Monday said the summit will mainly deliberate on the need to harness technology to solve some of the most pressing problems in healthcare delivery, education, energy, safe drinking water and agriculture, among others for the benefit of communities at large.
The inaugural on Tuesday at HICC will be followed by two days of networking, mentoring and workshops, anchoring the collaborative environment for entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, create networks. On Thursday, the closing session will have a debate on “When Women Win, We All Win,’’ promoting the inclusive environment for women entrepreneurs.

