Home States Telangana

TRS MLC files complaint against MLA’s son

Once again political war started between TRS MLC R Bhupathi Reddy and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan with a Whatsapp message posted by the MLA’s son Bajireddy J

Published: 10th October 2017 03:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2017 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Once again political war started between TRS MLC R Bhupathi Reddy and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan with a Whatsapp message posted by the MLA’s son Bajireddy Jagan against the MLC in TRS district group. On this issue, the MLC has lodged a complaint with Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kartikeya and the complaint copies were sent to Chief Minister, Director General of Police and Chairman of Legislative Council.

The MLC demanded that Bajireddy Govardhan should react on this issue and give explanation. Speaking to reporters on Monday along with his supporters, Bhupathi Reddy alleged that the MLA’s son posted a message on Whatsapp abusing him.“I am not bothered about the message but I want to expose the attitude of Bajireddy and his supporters in politics.

When they are threatening an MLC, it is an enough example what is happening to common people in the constituency,” he said. He questioned what right the MLA’s son has to comment on TRS members or elected representatives as he is no way connected to the party. They are creating hurdles in the constituency to damage the political future of his and his supporters, he said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Telangana news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp