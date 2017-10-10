TRS MLC files complaint against MLA’s son

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD : Once again political war started between TRS MLC R Bhupathi Reddy and Nizamabad Rural MLA Bajireddy Govardhan with a Whatsapp message posted by the MLA’s son Bajireddy Jagan against the MLC in TRS district group. On this issue, the MLC has lodged a complaint with Nizamabad Commissioner of Police Kartikeya and the complaint copies were sent to Chief Minister, Director General of Police and Chairman of Legislative Council.

The MLC demanded that Bajireddy Govardhan should react on this issue and give explanation. Speaking to reporters on Monday along with his supporters, Bhupathi Reddy alleged that the MLA’s son posted a message on Whatsapp abusing him.“I am not bothered about the message but I want to expose the attitude of Bajireddy and his supporters in politics.

When they are threatening an MLC, it is an enough example what is happening to common people in the constituency,” he said. He questioned what right the MLA’s son has to comment on TRS members or elected representatives as he is no way connected to the party. They are creating hurdles in the constituency to damage the political future of his and his supporters, he said.