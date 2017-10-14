SC refuses to ban Kancha Ilaiah’s book

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a relief to writer and social activist Kancha Ilaiah, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to ban his controversial book ‘Samajika Smugglerlu Komatollu’ which allegedly belittled people belonging to the Vysya community. Imposing a ban on the book would amount to curtailing the freedom of expression, the court observed. ​

Noting that it cannot pass an order banning the book just because it is controversial, the court, however, advised the author to be self-restrained. Dismissing the petition filed by Arya Vysya Association seeking a ban on the book that allegedly insulted their community, the apex court felt that authors like Kancha Ilaiah should have self-restraint while making disparaging comments on other communities.