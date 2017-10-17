BJP blames govt for delay in SLBC works

By Express News Service

NALGONDA:BJP members have alleged that the state government was neglecting the Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel project works. BJP Legislature Party leader G Kishan Reddy, along with other leaders including former MLA Nagam Janardhan Reddy, MLA Chinthala Ramchandra Reddy, MLC N Ramchandher Rao and others, visited Srisailam Left Bank Canal tunnel works at Mannavarigudem village of Chandampet mandal on Monday.

Speaking to media later, Reddy said that the project was started in united Andhra Pradesh in 2005 with an estimated cost of `1,920 crore and was supposed to be finished by 2009. However, the successive governments extended the works and it is expected to be completed by August 31, 2018. “Due to lack of supervision, non availability of funds, the SLBC works is going on at snail’s pace. Out of 43 km tunnel work, 13 km is still pending,’’ he alleged. There is only one digging machine working at the site. The cost of project has already gone up by `1,500 crore. If the project is completed, about three lakh acres of land will be irrigated and about 516 villages will get drinking water, he said.

Several projects is pending while Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning a new project to supply Musi water to Nagarjuansagar ayacut, he said, urging the CM to complete the tunnel project which is a permanent drinking water solution for the fluoride affected district.