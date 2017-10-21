“Submit copy of layout plan of housing colony”

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A division bench of the Hyderabad High Court on Friday directed the GHMC to submit to the court by next week a copy of the layout plan pertaining to New Maruti Nagar housing colony in Karmanghat area of the city.

The bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ramesh Ranganathan and Justice M Ganga Rao was passing this order in an appeal by S Venkat Reddy challenging the order of a single judge who directed the GHMC to develop a park in 660 square yards of the vacant area in the colony.

According to the appellant, the subject land belongs to him. After hearing the submissions of the appellant, the bench directed the corporation authorities to furnish layout plan copy.