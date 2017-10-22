TDP hints at possible alliance with TRS in state

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As TDP TS unit working president A Revanth Reddy’s exit from the party is just a matter of time, the Yellow party leaders have started giving clear indications that their party is moving towards forging an alliance with the ruling TRS in the state for the next Assembly polls. TDP politburo member and former minister Mothkupalli Narsimhulu, while firing salvos at Reddy, said there was a possibility of TDP joining hands with the TRS in the ensuing general polls.

Against the backdrop of Revanth’s “hide-and-seek” with his party leadership over his possible cross over to the Congress, apart from Narsimhulu, TDP TS unit working president L Ramana and party senior leader E Peddi Reddy on Saturday addressed a media conference at NTR Bhavan.Speaking on the occasion, Narsimhulu, whose open proposal to join hands with the TRS in the TS seems to have made Revanth lean towards the Congress, came down heavily on the TDP TS unit working president, saying, “The suggestion given by Revanth to have alliance with the Congress against TRS government in the state is an absurd one. How can we join hands with the Congress, which is BJP’s rival at national level? As TDP is an electoral ally of BJP at national level, we never consider the idea of TDP aligning with the Congress.”

The TDP veteran announced that his party might side with the ruling TRS in the state in the ensuing general polls. Then, he preferred to go ballistic at Revanth. “Revanth Reddy is ruining the TDP’s prospects with his deeds. It’s not appropriate for him to hold talks with the Congress leadership. If I had the authority to act against him, I would have sacked him from the party immediately,” Narsimhulu criticised.

While disapproving of Revanth’s open negotiations with the AICC leadership, party state unit president Ramana dared Reddy to give a statement dismissing the reports of him joining Congress being circulated in media. “TDP is a disciplined party. None should breach party’s discipline. It is the responsibility of the party leaders to openly deny any reports circulated in media about their political moves. If anybody crosses party’s line, action will be initiated on them,” Ramana indirectly warned Revanth.

Who else will jump on the bandwagon with Reddy?

Suspense is still continuing over who else from TDP will join the Congress along with Reddy. A list consisting the names of around 30 key leaders in the Yellow party, who are expected to join Congress along with Revanth, is being circulated on social media. TDP circles claim that the list was submitted by Revanth to AICC vice president Rahul Gandhi.

As per the list, TDP leaders E Peddi Reddy, K Dayakar Reddy, D Anasuya alias Seethakka, Vem Narender Reddy, Gandra Satyanarayana Rao, Arikela Narsa Reddy, Ch Vijaya Ramana Rao and Sandra Venkata Veeraiah are likely to cross over to the Congress along with Revanth. However, some leaders in the list denied the reports about their possible exit.

Dissent brewing in Cong

Though nobody knows about the post Revanth will get in the Congress, some Congress leaders have already started expressing their unhappiness at the TDP leader’s entry into their party. Lending credence to this argument, Congress MLC Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy on Saturday indirectly found fault with Revanth Reddy’s decision to join the Congress.

“Revanth earlier criticised AICC president Sonia Gandhi and vice president Rahul Gandhi. Such a leader is now said to be planning to join our party. My personal opinion is that whoever decides to join our party should first express regrets for hurling brickbats at our party leadership, when they were in other political parties,” Sudhakar Reddy said. He, however, made it clear that he will obey the party high command’s decision with regard to Revanth’s joining. Against this backdrop, Congress veteran V Hanumantha Rao appealed to his party colleagues not to oppose Revanth’s entry.