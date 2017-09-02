HYDERABAD: An evening conversation turned into a disturbing account for a young school teacher in the city, when one of his students shared stories of how easily children, as young as 13, from under privileged families are able to procure marijuana from within the city limits.

Recalling the incident, the teacher whose students largely belong to families from the below poverty line category, shared, “He briefly shifted to another school in the vicinity as it was less expensive. However, the sight of children rolling joints in the classroom in that school was disturbing and he returned. The students also use vapourised e-cigarettes, which these 7th and 8th graders are charging in the classroom,” said the teacher.

Besides this, there are some isolated places where they meet to exchange marijuana and also consume it.

This is not an isolated case, according to Ettavoni Manjusha, a legal-aid panel advocate for juveniles, who recently had to counsel a 13-year-old caught with as much as 22 kg ganja. “It is prevalent but the point that needs to be noted here is that we do not have a single de-addiction centre for children in Telangana.

The only available facility is the Institute of Mental Health, which does not have a separate facility for children.The best we can do in such cases is to provide counselling, which is only one part of rehabilitation,” pointed Manjusha. She also added that for a long time now children have been addicted to whitener and spirit, also gateway drugs which are freely available in the market and equally harmful.

Children mostly are in denial and counselling alone will not help curb this, she further said. Children who face emotional deprivation often show deviant behaviours, said child psychologist Radhika Acharya. The need for counsellors in schools is necessary.