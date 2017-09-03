HYDERABAD: The State-level Expert Appraisal Committee (SEAC) has cleared three projects under two bedroom housing scheme (2BHK) of Telangana government which were awaiting Environmental Clearance (EC). The three projects will come up at a cost of `629.8 crore that will have 6,804 houses, which means that each house will cost about `9.25 lakh. All three projects are to come up at in Medchal district, of which two are in Keesara mandal and one in Shameerpet mandal.



Both the projects in Keesara will be at Ahmedguda village. While one will have 23 residential blocks at a cost of `196.22 crore, the other will have 17 residential blocks at a cost of `143.06 crore.

The one in Shameerpet mandal will come up at Muraharipalli village and have 17 residential blocks at a cost of `214.84 crore.The residential complexes will feature parking facility and will also have three diesel generator sets of 200k VA capacity.