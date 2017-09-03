HYDERABAD: Chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao met Union defence minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday and got the assurance that Bison Polo Ground would be handed over to the state government to build the new secretariat. The release issued by the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) also stated that the Centre would consider reducing the GST on the work contracts of several welfare and developmental projects in the state from 12 per cent to five per cent. ​



The Bison Polo Ground comes under defence ministry. The ministry also stated that they would hand over two more pieces of lands in Secunderabad to the state for the expansion of Medchal and Rajiv Rahadari. “The Centre has examined the request from the state on the matter from all angles and decided to hand over the required land,” the release said quoting Jaitley.

The Union minister also responded positively to the request to reduce GST on contracts of various welfare and developmental projects. In a previous meeting, the Centre had reduced the GST from 18 per cent to 12 per cent on the state’s request.The fresh request to bring down the tax further is likely to be taken up at the next GST Council meeting in Hyderabad on September 9. “The decision to reduce GST on public utility projects like Mission Bhagiratha will be taken after GST council meeting,” Jaitley said.